Head-To-Head Survey: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Innoviz Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ATC Venture Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies $32.12 million 3.47 -$123.45 million ($0.77) -1.06

ATC Venture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innoviz Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies -338.67% -75.99% -53.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATC Venture Group and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 370.26%.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Innoviz Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

(Get Free Report)

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ATC Venture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATC Venture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.