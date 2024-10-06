Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives $10.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

HDSN opened at $7.60 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

