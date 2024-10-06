IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $384,800.00 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,434,578.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.29 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $332.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 341.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 218,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

