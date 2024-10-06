Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.12. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immix Biopharma stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMMX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Invst LLC owned 0.10% of Immix Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

