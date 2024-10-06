Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.12. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.75.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
