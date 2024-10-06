Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$169,819.03 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 268,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,819.03 ($117,116.57).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt purchased 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,578.41 ($39,019.59).
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt acquired 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$162,500.00 ($112,068.97).
  • On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt purchased 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$44,309.12 ($30,558.01).
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt purchased 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$460,746.18 ($317,755.99).
  • On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt acquired 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$184,997.76 ($127,584.66).
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt bought 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$315,501.30 ($217,587.10).
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 242,727 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$145,636.20 ($100,438.76).

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

