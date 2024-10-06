Insider Buying: Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires 511,000 Shares of Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley bought 511,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148,190 ($198,220.97).
Jadestone Energy Stock Performance
Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £162.25 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94. Jadestone Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.53).
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jadestone Energy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.