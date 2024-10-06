Insider Buying: Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires 511,000 Shares of Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Free Report) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley bought 511,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148,190 ($198,220.97).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £162.25 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94. Jadestone Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Featured Stories

