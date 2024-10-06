Insider Buying: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Purchases 5,793,742 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280,126.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 11.7 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Quarry LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 329,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

