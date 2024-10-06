Insider Buying: RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT) Insider Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT – Get Free Report) insider David Morton bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,413.79).

RocketDNA Price Performance

RocketDNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RocketDNA Ltd. engages in the provision of drone-based data service and technology solutions for the mining, construction, security, renewable, agricultural, and engineering industries in Australia and South Africa. It offers aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully-outsourced service and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while it takes care of everything in the air.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RocketDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketDNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.