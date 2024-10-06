Insider Buying: RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT) Insider Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT – Get Free Report) insider David Morton bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,413.79).
RocketDNA Ltd. engages in the provision of drone-based data service and technology solutions for the mining, construction, security, renewable, agricultural, and engineering industries in Australia and South Africa. It offers aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully-outsourced service and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while it takes care of everything in the air.
