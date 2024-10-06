Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,110.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,922,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,464,643.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $288.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

