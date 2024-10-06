Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 7,487 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,487 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $23,059.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,849 shares in the company, valued at $301,374.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.67.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
