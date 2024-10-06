Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CTO Sells 3,495 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

