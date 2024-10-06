Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $8,824,806.72 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,658,649.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $700,580.12.
  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.37 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

