Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $8,824,806.72 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,658,649.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $700,580.12.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.37 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

