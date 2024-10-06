Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $14,486.04 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,996.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

ELVN stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

