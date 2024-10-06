Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells $603,330.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $603,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,652.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $197.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.59. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

