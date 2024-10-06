Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,014,560.55 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 17,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.35, for a total transaction of C$3,014,560.55.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE TFII opened at C$184.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$198.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$198.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$144.42 and a 1-year high of C$220.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$197.57.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

