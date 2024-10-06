Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,014,560.55 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 17,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.35, for a total transaction of C$3,014,560.55.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.
TFI International Stock Performance
TSE TFII opened at C$184.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$198.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$198.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$144.42 and a 1-year high of C$220.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
