iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.47) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About iomart Group

LON IOM opened at GBX 94 ($1.26) on Friday. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.20 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.22). The company has a market capitalization of £105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

