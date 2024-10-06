J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.06.

JBHT stock opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,488,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

