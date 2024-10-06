Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of J opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $156.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.