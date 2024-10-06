Jefferies Financial Group Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $126.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.90.

RJF stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,702,000 after purchasing an additional 474,622 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 820.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 176,210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after buying an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

