JinkoSolar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,092 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 43.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

