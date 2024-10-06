JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 689.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 352.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

