Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

