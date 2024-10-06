JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $51.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

