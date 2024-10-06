JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,407,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,990,820.14. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

