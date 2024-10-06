JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$62.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.92.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.88 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.95 and a 1 year high of C$58.06. The company has a market cap of C$33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.32.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3857479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

