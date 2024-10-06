Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.48. 335,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,154,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Specifically, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,072. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $163,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,055.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after buying an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,538 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

