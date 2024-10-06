Kristen Yen Sells 3,108 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $153,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Kristen Yen sold 5,270 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $250,746.60.

On Monday, August 5th, Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -1.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

