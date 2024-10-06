LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $188,530.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,067.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00.

LendingClub Trading Up 3.4 %

LC stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 234,611 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 265.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LendingClub by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

