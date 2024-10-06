Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.