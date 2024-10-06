Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,392.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,692. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

