LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LITB opened at $2.40 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.