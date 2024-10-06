Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LQDA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

