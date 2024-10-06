LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

LiveRamp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 251,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,176,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

