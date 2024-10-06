LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $38.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

