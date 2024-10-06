Macquarie Begins Coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.08.

NYSE ZK opened at $25.91 on Thursday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZK. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,388,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,478,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,236,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

