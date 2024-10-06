Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Man Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.
About Man Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.