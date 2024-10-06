Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Man Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

