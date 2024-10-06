Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

