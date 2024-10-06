Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 8,800 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $34,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,835.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05.
- On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $811.80.
RF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on RFIL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.