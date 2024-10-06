Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 8,800 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $34,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,835.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $811.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RFIL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

