Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

MRVL opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,880,685 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.