McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $317.00 Price Target at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.15.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $303.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.67 and its 200-day moving average is $271.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 2,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

