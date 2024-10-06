MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $92.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.25.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

