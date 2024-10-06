MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 29.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.