Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $994.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $918.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $935.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $879.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $791.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

