Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $521.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.85.

MCO stock opened at $460.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $495.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

