Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Mural Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $36,465.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,537.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $5,300,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

