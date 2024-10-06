NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 85.46, a current ratio of 107.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27.
About NAOS Emerging Opportunities
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Emerging Opportunities
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.