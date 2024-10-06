National Bankshares Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.23.

TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The company has a market cap of C$63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

