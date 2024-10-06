National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

