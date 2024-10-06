National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

National Health Investors stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

