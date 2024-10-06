Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock’s current price.

JAMF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jamf by 17,830.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

